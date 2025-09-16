PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Main Street Association and the Central Coast Hispanic Business Association will host the Second Annual Día de los Muertos Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Downtown City Park.

The family-friendly event celebrates the rich cultural traditions of Día de los Muertos with music, dance, traditional food, artisans, educational workshops, and free entertainment throughout the day. Attendees can also explore family Ofrendas (shrines), some displayed at the Carnegie Library and others at the City Park during the special “Truck-Ofrenda Car Show Event.”

Vendor space is still available. For applications and more information, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org

