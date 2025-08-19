PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services volunteers will host two free community garden workshops focused on preparing fall gardens at Uptown Family Park, 641 36th Street. The sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, from 9 to 10 a.m., and Monday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The hands-on events welcome participants of all ages and require no registration. Thanks to the work of local volunteers, the Uptown Community Garden is flourishing with fruits, vegetables, flowers, and ornamentals. Monthly workshops are held on the fourth Saturday of each month.

“We are thrilled to bring this hands-on, educational workshop to the community garden and create a welcoming space for learning and connection,” said Wyatt Lund, Volunteer Coordinator. “These workshops are a great opportunity for residents to gather, grow, and appreciate the beauty of gardening together.”

More details are available at prcity.com/811/Uptown-Family-Park

