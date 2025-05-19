PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Recreation Services volunteers will host a free public workshop at the Uptown Family Park Community Garden on Saturday, May 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event welcomes participants of all ages to learn about California native plant species, their lifecycle, pollinators, benefits to our environment and more. The workshop will take place at Uptown Family Park, 641 36th Street, Paso Robles. No registration is required.

Originally constructed in 2014, the Uptown Family Park Community Garden has been dormant for several years. Thanks to the dedication of local volunteers, the space is now being revitalized for community use. This workshop will be the second in a series of recurring events that will showcase the garden’s transformation entering Spring.

“We are thrilled to bring this hands-on, educational workshop to the community garden and create a welcoming space for learning and connection,” said Wyatt Lund, Volunteer Coordinator. “These workshops are great opportunity for residents to gather, grow, and appreciate the beauty of gardening together.”

advertisement

For details on upcoming events, please visit prcity.com/811/Uptown-Family-Park

Like this: Like Loading...