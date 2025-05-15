Downtown celebration draws record crowds to honor local agriculture, artisan goods, and community spirit

By Camille DeVaul

NORTH COUNTY — On Saturday, May 10, the heart of Downtown Paso Robles came alive with the soothing scent of lavender and the rich aroma of olives as the Paso Robles Main Street Association hosted its 4th Annual Joint Olive and Lavender Festival in Downtown City Park. The event attracted crowds of locals and visitors eager to celebrate two of the Central Coast’s most beloved agricultural products.

This year marked a notable milestone for both featured events: the Paso Robles Olive Festival celebrated its 21st year, while the Lavender Festival, now in its 17th year, continued to flourish under the joint banner it adopted four years ago. The free festival honored the region’s long-standing traditions in olive and lavender cultivation, offering a day filled with artisan goods and educational experiences.

Olive and Lavender Festival Chairperson Gina Hambly shared, “The Olive and Lavender Festival is proudly dedicated to showcasing handmade, locally crafted goods, ensuring that every booth represents the heart and hands behind the product. Visitors had the rare opportunity to meet the farmers, makers, and artisans face-to-face — something that’sbecome increasingly rare in today’s world of online shopping. The festival fosters those personal connections and supports the livelihoods of our local agricultural and creative communities.”

Festival-goers were treated to a wide variety of olive oil tastings, interactive cooking demonstrations, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Olive Oil Press, where premium oils are produced. A highlight for many was the return of We Olive’s signature Olive Oil Gelato, a unique and flavorful treat that has become a crowd favorite.

Lavender enthusiasts were equally rewarded. The park was filled with booths from local farmers and artisans, offering everything from essential oils and skincare products to lavender-infused culinary creations. A major draw was the live Copper Still Steam Distillation demonstration at the Hambly Lavender Farm booth. Using a traditional copper alembic still, Milton Hambly from Hambly Farms captivated audiences by revealing the intricate process behind lavender essential oil extraction.

The festival wasn’t just about celebrating nature — it also highlighted the importance of community and local enterprise. Hambly emphasized how the event spotlighted handmade, locally crafted products and offered visitors the rare chance to meet the producers face-to-face.

One of the standout additions this year was the collaboration with downtown Paso Robles businesses. Many merchants participated with one-day specials and displays that aligned with the festival, contributing to a lively, town-wide celebration.

Workshops and hands-on experiences proved especially popular. Beyond the distillation demo, attendees eagerly engaged in discussions about sustainable farming, culinary uses of lavender and olive oil, and the growing wellness trends associated with both.

“This year’s crowd came with curiosity and knowledge,” Gina Hambly said. “Many attendees were already well-versed in the health benefits of high-quality olive oils and eagerly sampled the diverse range available from our vendors.”

Among the weekend’s favorite treats was the Leo Leo Lavender Honey Gelato, which quickly became a hit in the warm weather — so much so that vendors sold out twice. Hambly pointed to this as a sign of the rising interest in natural, functional, and locally produced goods.

Local photographer Derek Luff debuted his new olive oil for the first time on Saturday — Lazy Mule Olive Co. Luff founded Lazy Mule Olive Co. Paso Robles, which began as a fun experiment inspired by the abundance of unharvested olive trees in his neighborhood. What started with infusing table olives with bold flavors like rosemary, lemon, and garlic quickly grew into a full-fledged passion.

The oil honors local cowboy Jerry Bello and his famously laid-back mule, Leroy, who still grazes Luff’s pasture and now serves as the brand’s mascot. In 2023, Luff produced his first small-batch olive oil at Bone Crushing & Extraction, using fruit from Ken Campbell’s premium 300-tree Arbequina grove, “Del Campo.” Certified Extra Virgin by both the COOC and Applied Sensory Panel, Lazy Mule’s 100% California-grown Arbequina oil won a gold medal at the Central Coast Olive Oil competition this year.

From the golden gleam of olive oils to the soft purple hues of lavender, the festival was a feast for the senses and a heartfelt celebration of Paso Robles’ agricultural heritage. Presented by Sunshine Olive Oil, the event once again proved why Paso Robles is a cherished destination for lovers of food, beauty, and wellness.

“This year’s festival was our biggest yet in terms of community participation and support,” said Gina. “We welcomed a record number of sponsors, with Sunshine Olive Oil leading the way as our featured Event Sponsor. Their beautifully curated booth was a true highlight. One of the most exciting additions this year was the overwhelming support from downtown Paso Robles businesses, many of whom offered one-day specials to coincide with the festival. That extra buzz and collaboration added a festive energy throughout the entire town, making this year’s event even more memorable.”

For more information on Paso Robles Main Street Association’s upcoming events, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org

Mother-and-daughter duo Karen (left) and Jennifer Tallent were back at the 4th Annual Olive and Lavender Festival, selling their olive oil products at Downtown City Park. Contributed photo

At the 4th Annual Olive and Lavender Festival, Milton Hambly demonstrated the intricate process behind lavender essential oil extraction in the Hambly Farms booth at Downtown City Park. Contributed photo

Norma Moye (front center), executive director of the Paso Robles Main Street Association, and other members of the organization, man the booth at the 4th Annual Olive and Lavender Festival at Downtown City Park. Contributed photo

