PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Aug. 23, the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association will host Let’s Make a Deal, Paso! — a lively mix of Trading Day, Comic Book Expo, and Kids’ Flea Market in the heart of City Park.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., collectors, dealers, crafters, and bargain hunters will gather for what’s known as North County’s largest yard sale, drawing a big crowd every year.

A limited number of booth spaces are still available:

Adult booths: $65 for a 15’x15’ space

Kids’ Flea Market booths: $5 for students in grades 3–8

Interested residents, dealers, and organizations are encouraged to join in. For details, call (805) 238‑4103 or visit PasoRoblesDowntown.org

Feature Image by Becca Sligh/PRP

