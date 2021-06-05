Today is the day!!

Not too many Cities put on a Yard Sale like this one, and there are over 115 participants!

All proceeds will benefit Parents for Joy for ongoing improvements and maintenance of the all-inclusive Joy playground at Colony Park in Atascadero!

Click on the map below for all the locations to start hunting for your treasures!! Happy Hunting!!

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

See the printed map in the Thursday, Jun. 3 edition of the Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press or pick it up your copy today at any of the following locations in Atascadero:

Santa Margarita Liquor 22412 El Camino Real Chalk Man Liquor 9990 El Camino Real The Nest 9700 El Camino Real Food 4 Less 8360 El Camino Real Cowgirl Cafe 8300 El Camino Real Country Touch Cafe 8135 El Camino Real Walgreens 8005 El Camino Real Golden China 7425 El Camino Real A Town Diner 7305 El Camino Real 76 Atascadero 6305 Morro Rd A&W 6435 Morro Rd Brew-it Coﬀee 6570 Morro Rd Circle K 6930 Morro Rd Shell Hitching Post 8000 Morro Rd Malibu Brew 5955 E Mall Sylvesters 6455 El Camino Real Dark Nectar 5925 Entrada Dead Oak Brewery 5925 Entrada Central Coast Cafe 5810 Traﬃc Way ABC Cafe 6225 W. Mall Bru Coﬀeehouse 5760 El Camino Real Stagecoach Liquour 5145 El Camino Real Circle K 4381 El Camino Real Cigarettes 4 Less 4060 El Camino Real K Mart Bus Stop Jobella 3168 El Camino Real Grocery Outlet 2011 El Camino Real 7 Eleven 2000 El Camino Real Templeton Market & Deli 390 S Main St Templeton Donut Shop 70 S Main St Atascadero locations to pick up a copy of this weeks newspaper

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...