PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Park Cinemas invites film lovers to a special Pajama Movie Night featuring the 1982 classic “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” on Sunday, September 7, at 7 p.m. Starring Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton, Jim Nabors, and Dom DeLuise, this iconic film delivers unforgettable performances in a story about small-town politics, scandal, and Southern charm.

Tickets are $15 and include popcorn and soda. Seating is assigned at purchase and available online at ParkCinemas.com or in person at the Park Cinemas box office, located at 1100 Pine Street in downtown Paso Robles.

Come dressed in your favorite pajamas and enjoy a cozy night at the movies. Tickets are limited. For more information, call (805) 238-4103.

advertisement

Like this: Like Loading...