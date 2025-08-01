After 35 years at the helm, she transitions ownership to Rachel Connerton

PASO ROBLES — After 35 years of shaping the lives of dancers and enriching the arts community in North County, Class Act Dance (CAD) is proud to announce a new chapter in its history. Founder Cheryle Armstrong will be passing the torch of ownership to longtime dance educator and performer Rachel Connerton on Sept. 1.

Founded in Paso Robles in 1989, Class Act Dance began as a response to the local need for classical ballet training. “There was no dedicated space for structured dance education in North County,” said Armstrong. “So Gloria Glaser and I took a leap of faith and opened CAD as a place where dancers of all ages and abilities could receive quality training in a supportive and inspiring environment.”

Over the decades, CAD has become a pillar of the community as the business partnered with local organizations, creating original and classical productions such as “The Nutcracker,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and mentoring dancers across generations.

Though stepping back from ownership, Armstrong is not stepping away. “After 35 wonderful years, I’m ready to spend more time with my family, especially my new grandson,” she said. “But I will continue teaching and supporting the North County Dance & Performing Arts Foundation. And I know Rachel Connerton will carry forward CAD’s legacy with grace and heart.”

Connerton brings over a decade of experience directing dance programs across the country, alongside a professional performing career. She joined the CAD faculty in 2023 and immediately aligned with Cheryle’s vision for community-rooted dance education. “My goal is to provide professional training in a family-oriented environment,” Connerton said. “We will continue to honor ballet as our foundation while offering well-rounded experiences in performance, competition, and studio life.”

Cheryle and Rachel have spent the last year working side-by-side to ensure a seamless transition. “Preserving a legacy can be a delicate matter,” Connerton added. “Having Cheryle’s continued guidance and support as a consultant will help us keep the heart of CAD alive while we look to the future.”

As Class Act Dance enters this exciting new season, Armstrong expresses deep gratitude: “To the families, alumni, faculty, and community members who have believed in this mission for over 35 years — thank you from the bottom of my heart. Watching dancers grow, return, and even bring their children back to the studio is the greatest honor of my life.”

The studio’s 2025-2026 season will kick off this September under Connerton’s leadership, with new classical productions, pre-professional company opportunities, and expanded community offerings.

Feature Image: Class Act Dance founder Cheryle Armstrong, who started the dance studio in Paso Robles in 1989, is shown with dance educator and performer Rachel Conncerton, who will be taking over the CAD on Sept. 1. Photo courtesy of Class Act Dance

