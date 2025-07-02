Local textile artists showcase 25 eco-inspired garments celebrating Earth, Air, Fire, and Water in a new exhibit

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park will collaborate with Earth Gowns to present “Earth Gowns: Earth, Air, Fire, Water,” a new exhibition exploring the four elements. The exhibition will be held from July 5 to Aug. 31 in the Atrium Gallery of Studios on the Park.

This compelling collection features 25 unique garments by 14 textile artists. Through hand stitching, eco-dyeing, recycled materials, and natural elements like sticks, seed pods, and feathers, the artists reflect on our connection to Mother Earth.The gowns honor earth as home to all life, as well as the challenges we have made for ourselves in the 21st century. The public is invited to the opening on July 5, with another reception on Aug. 2, both from 6 to 9 p.m.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety ofmedia, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national and international artists.A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios — all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens and adults.

“Earth Gowns: Earth, Air, Fire, Water” can be seen Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit studiosonthepark.org/events/earth-gowns-earth-air-fire-water/

