Month-long event supports free art programs for children and adults in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park (Studios) invites art lovers to participate in Whimsical Wonders, a month-long silent auction featuring 10 original paintings created by local artists. The auction will run June 1 through June 30. All proceeds directly support Studios on the Park’s transformative art programs.

The enchanting collection of artwork celebrates imagination and fanciful visuals, offering bidders a unique opportunity to take home original works of art while supporting access to the arts in the community for both adults and children. Proceeds from the auction benefit Studios’ two vital programs: Kids Art Smart, which provides free art classes to over 4,000 local children each year; and Community Arts Access, which makes free art exhibitions, events, and adult workshops available to over 100,000 visitors annually.

The public is encouraged to visit Studios during open hours to view the works in person and place bids, or visit studiosonthepark.org to view the works online.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public.

