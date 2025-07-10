Art exhibition to honor service members, veterans, and DOD civilians opens January 2026

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park is now accepting submissions for its upcoming exhibition, My Military Journey, running from January 5 to February 1, 2026, at its downtown Paso Robles gallery. The exhibition, presented in collaboration with the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), invites veterans, current service members, and Department of Defense civilians to share their military experiences through visual art.

This juried show welcomes work in all mediums, including drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture, woodwork, and more. Artists are encouraged to explore their personal military stories and submit pieces that reflect themes of service, sacrifice, and strength.

Submissions are due by November 1, 2025, and should include high-resolution images of the artwork along with a brief description and the inspiration behind the piece. Final selections will be announced by November 11, 2025.

advertisement

Studios on the Park is a nonprofit art center located in the heart of Paso Robles and has showcased world-class exhibitions for over 15 years. With more than 7,000 visitors expected during the exhibition, My Military Journey offers a powerful platform to amplify the voices and experiences of military-connected artists.

The jury will consist of local artists who are also veterans and members of the AUSA MSG Perry Chapter Board. Selected works must be exhibition-ready upon delivery, which will take place on January 5, 2026. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, January 10, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Studios on the Park retains a 40% commission on all artwork sales, with proceeds supporting the organization’s arts education and outreach programs, including its flagship initiative, Kids Art Smart, which provides free visual arts programming for K–12 students.

In addition to the exhibition, Studios on the Park plans to offer artist-led lectures, demos, and classes. Participating artists who wish to contribute to these educational components are invited to coordinate with exhibition staff.

For more information or to submit work, artists may contact Jordan Hockett at jordan@studiosonthepark.org. Additional details can be found at studiosonthepark.org

Like this: Like Loading...