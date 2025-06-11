Paso Robles Concerts in the Park is a long running, popular, free community event for all ages

PASO ROBLES — Leslie and the Soul Shakers, a central coast band performing R&B and soul music, will kick off the 2025 summer Concerts in the Park season on Thursday, June 12 at 6 p.m. in City Park (Spring Street and 12th Street) in Paso Robles. The four-piece band is comprised of a group of talented musicians who are local favorites known for their excellent shows. The Leslie and the Soul Shakers concert is sponsored by Stifel Investment Services.

Each summer, the Paso Robles REC Foundation and the City of Paso Robles collaborate to host a free concert series on Thursday evenings in the City Park gazebo. Hundreds of locals along with savvy visitors flock to the park for great music, food, drink and dancing in a charming setting. Concerts in the Park will continue weekly on Thursday nights, June 12 through August 28 (except for Thursdays, June 19 and July 24).

“Our concert series has become a favorite summer tradition among locals and visitors alike,” commented Lynda Plescia, Manager of Recreation Services for the City of Paso Robles. “We are so excited for the fantastic and diverse musical lineup that we have planned this season. There’s no doubt that City Park is the place to be on Thursday evenings this summer!”

The 2025 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 12

Leslie & the Soul Shakers (rhythm & blues) Sponsored by Stifel Financial Services

Thursday, June 26

Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n’ roll) Sponsored by Paso Robles Rotary Club & Pioneer Day Committee, Country Real Estate and The Blueprinter & Graphics

Thursday, July 10

Ghost Monster (pop, rock) Sponsored by RE/MAX Success, North County Septic Service Inc. and Megan’s Organic Market

Thursday, July 17

Rayford Bros (rockabilly, Americana) Sponsored by Howard Products and North Coast Engineering

Thursday, July 31

Hot October (bluegrass) Sponsored by Mari Landscaping, Inc. and A Heavenly Home

Thursday, August 7

90s Babiez (pop, R&B, hip-hop) Sponsored by Columbia Private Bank (a division of Umpqua Bank), Placer Title Company and Umpqua Bank and First 5 SLO County

Thursday, August 14

Way Out West (country) Sponsored by Paso Robles Vacation Rentals

Thursday, August 21

Rosebud (rock, jam band)

Thursday, August 28

Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop) Sponsored by RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate, Visiting Angels of SLO County and Pacifica Commercial Realty

Season sponsors J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company will be providing wine and beer. Water and soda will also be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.

Additional season sponsors include Howard Products, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate, Travel Paso, North County Septic Service and Columbia Private Bank (a division of Umpqua Bank) and Umpqua Bank.

Please visit prcity.com/concertsinthepark or facebook.com/PRCityRecreation for concert updates.

The mission of Paso Robles Recreation Services is to partner with the community to provide high quality, accessible, diverse experiences for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Paso Robles Recreation Services is located at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) in Paso Robles.

