Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jul. 1 at 10 a.m.

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that after over a year removed due to the pandemic, the Fair is back with Bret Michaels, music icon and humanitarian of the year award recipient, bringing the biggest party of the summer to Paso Robles!

Michaels’ “Nothin’ But A Good Vibe” summer concert will take place on Opening Day of the 2021 Fair, Wednesday, Jul. 21 at 7:30 p.m., in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Fair Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “We knew we needed to get an artist for Opening Night who would embrace the spirit of our re-opening…and we couldn’t think of a better artist than Bret Michaels! a rock-n-roll artist who loves the state of California… and an artist who wants to make the night a true celebration of not only our state but those frontline workers, first responders, military, teachers, and utility workers who spent the last year working tirelessly for us all. With a set list that includes both his solo and Poison hits, including number one songs Every Rose Has its Thorn and Nothin’ But a Good Time, the party-vibe will be in full effect.”

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Ticket prices for the show are $40.50 (General Admission seating) and $72.50 (Reserved seating) and will go on sale Thursday, Jul. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. online only at MidStateFair.com. And as a special bonus, to celebrate the Fair’s 75th Anniversary, the first 75 concert ticket buyers will receive an exclusive invitation to attend the Bret Michaels soundcheck, happening at approximately 5 p.m. the night of the show.

Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale. In following state and county safety guidelines, overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly.

The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Michaels, who will be staring in the upcoming Paramount Plus ‘Behind The Music Series alongside JLo, Duran Duran, and LL Cool J, says, “I am without a doubt fired up and ready to bring an insane party and night of real, live good music combined with the great outdoors. It has

been too long since live shows were a thing. We are bringing the big show back on the road and make that connection with frontline workers, teachers, first responders, our military, and three generations of amazing friends and fans whom I am sure are ready to party just as much as I am.”

To add to your summer experience, check out Bret Michaels’ Love + Plus Collection Summer Inspiration Candle Box now by visiting ShopBretMichalels.com. Also, look for Bret on the cover the July/August issue of “Hook & Barrel” magazine. The publication known as “A Lifestyle Magazine For Modern Outdoorsmen” is available Jul. 1 by visiting HookAndBarrel.com. An in-depth full issue inside feature accompanies Bret’s cover highlighting his love of good music, the great outdoors, philanthropy efforts via his Life Rocks Foundation and so much more. There is also an exclusive contest just for the magazine issue where you could win a custom Bret Michaels “Every Rose” guitar or the opportunity to meet Bret in person and be his VIP guest at a show of your choice on the 2022 “Stadium Tour” or 2021 “Nothin’ But A Good Time” Summer Concert Tour.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 to Aug. 1, and this year is celebrating the 75th Anniversary. Connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

