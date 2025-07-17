Free ‘Arts Around Us’ presentation on Aug. 17 explores community creativity through food and collaboration

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park is excited to announce a free presentation in collaboration with Chef Gail Cayetano Classick, Chef Candice Custodio, and Jessie Wesch as part of the “Arts Around Us” program. The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 17, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Studios on the Park, located at 1130 Pine St.

“The Arts Around Us” program is designed to offer insights into the diverse art forms thriving within the community. The series aims to inspire audiences by highlighting the profound impact of creative collaboration. This presentation will feature Chef Gail Classick, publisher of Edible Magazine; Chef Candice Custodio, creator of Club Sup Sup and executive director of At Her Table; and Jessie Wesch, director of food and nutrition services for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. These three experts will be discussing the different pathways they are using to inspire the community with their love of food.

To RSVP to the event, please email contact@studiosonthepark.org or call (805) 238-9800

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public.

