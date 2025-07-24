Marty Settevendemie, Debbie Arnold, and Jill Twisselman Heely recognized for their lasting contributions to San Luis Obispo County’s farming and ranching legacy

PASO ROBLES — Three leaders in San Luis Obispo County’s agricultural community were celebrated during the California Mid‑State Fair’s annual Cattlemen and Farmers Day on July 17 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This year’s honorees are Marty Settevendemie, named Agriculturalist of the Year; Debbie Arnold, recognized as CattleWoman of the Year; and Jill Twisselman Heely, honored as Cattleman of the Year.

The awards are presented by the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, the SLO County CattleWomen, and the SLO County Cattlemen’s Association to recognize outstanding contributions to local agriculture and ranching.

“Every year, San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association, and San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen select an individual who has served the agricultural industry and our community through farming, ranching, and advocating for agriculture. This tradition started in 1963,” said Farm Bureau Executive Director Paul Clark. “These recipients are all outstanding contributors to our agricultural economy and culture. For three consecutive years, San Luis Obispo County total crop and livestock value has exceeded $1 billion.”

Marty Settevendemie, San Luis Obispo County’s agricultural commissioner and sealer of weights and measures, has been named the 2025 Agriculturalist of the Year by the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau. A Cal Poly graduate in forestry and natural resources management, Settevendemie began his career in marine resource management with the National Marine Fisheries Service before transitioning to agricultural research and ultimately joining the county’s Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures in 2000. Rising through the ranks to become commissioner in 2011, he has become widely respected for his expertise in pest management, regulatory compliance, and consumer protection, as well as his leadership roles within the California Agricultural Commissioners and Sealers Association. Known as a thoughtful mediator between farmers, ranchers, and neighboring communities, Settevendemie has worked tirelessly to balance agricultural needs with environmental stewardship and public concerns.

“As a public servant, there is no greater recognition than to be honored by those you serve which makes this award incredibly meaningful,” said Settevendemie. “I would like to thank the Farm Bureau and the agricultural industry for this award. It is the highlight of my career. I would like to say that I share this award with my department as my staff deserve significant credit and recognition for the hard work they do in protecting agriculture, human health and safety, and ensuring consumer protection.”

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau has given the Agriculturalist of the Year award annually since 1988, making Settevendemie the 37th person to receive this honor.

Debbie Arnold has been named the 2025 CattleWoman of the Year by the San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen’s Association, honoring a lifetime of dedication to ranching, education, and public service. Born in Walnut Creek and raised near Fremont, Arnold came to Cal Poly as an animal science major, living with her aunt and fellow cattlewoman Susan Jones in Pozo. In 1975, she married Steve Arnold, joining a family with deep ranching roots in the Pozo Valley. Together they worked on some of the county’s largest cattle ranches while raising their children, Joey and Michelle, who now help run the family’s cattle and winery operations. Arnold also earned a degree in early childhood education, founding and operating Small Wonders Preschool in Atascadero for 17 years. Her advocacy extended into public service, first as a legislative assistant and later as a field representative for state leaders, where she championed agricultural issues both locally and statewide. A devoted member of the SLO County CattleWomen since 1980, Arnold has contributed to scholarship efforts, educational outreach, and industry events, while also serving on the Ag Task Force and the Paso Robles Agriculture Business Tour Committee. Elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 2012, she brought her firsthand ranching experience to the policy arena, serving the Fifth District until her retirement in January 2025. Today, she remains active on the ranch and enjoys time with her four granddaughters. Arnold is celebrated as the 60th recipient of this honor, reflecting her decades of service to the beef industry and the agricultural community of San Luis Obispo County.

Arnold told PRP, “It was really an honor to be named San Luis Obispo County CattleWoman of the Year. There are so many women that I’ve respected all my life who have held this title, and it feels really good to me to be included in that lineup. And then also an organization that does so much to educate the public about the value of these products and help promote the industry in general.”

Jill Twisselman Heely has been named the 2025 Cattleman of the Year by the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association, honoring her lifelong dedication to ranching and leadership within the beef industry. Born in Paso Robles and raised on her family’s Bitterwater ranch, Heely grew up working alongside her father, James “Buster” Twisselman, developing a passion for cattle and a strong work ethic that carried into her early career in healthcare administration, where she earned national recognition as a CFO. After her father’s passing in 1999, she returned to the family business, guiding Lazy JT Land and Cattle through significant growth and innovation. Today, as president and CEO, she manages 30,000 acres spanning San Luis Obispo and Kern counties, overseeing a herd of 400–600 Black Angus cattle known for exceptional genetics and market performance. Under her leadership, the operation has seen major infrastructure upgrades, including miles of fencing and water systems, and the adoption of progressive management practices like rotational grazing. Heely also serves in numerous industry leadership roles, contributing to local and statewide cattlemen’s organizations while remaining deeply involved in community service and philanthropy. Admired for her vision, advocacy, and mentorship, Heely embodies the values of hard work, innovation, and collaboration that define the future of ranching in San Luis Obispo County.

When asked what it means to be named Cattleman of the Year, Heely told PRP, “It means the world just because my family has been in the ranching business for a long time, I mean, generations of ranchers. But my father passed away 26 years ago, and I didn’t get a chance to really spend that much time with him … when I was put into the role, probably, six years ago, of running the ranch, Bitterwater Valley, and all my mentors, all my friends, I mean, just really helped. And so it really means a lot to share it with them.”

Heely also wanted to thank all of her family for supporting her along this journey, “My family support … wouldn’t have been here without Robert, Kaitlin, and Madison. My immediate family, my mom, who was left with a ranch and not knowing what to do. We figured it out … And my sister too. My sister’s been a big part of everything.”

San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association has given the Cattleman of the Year award annually since 1963, making Heely the 60th person to receive this honor.

Feature Image: (From left) Debbie Arnold (CattleWoman of the Year), Jill Twisselman Heely (Cattleman of the Year) and Marty Settevendemie (Agriculturist of the Year) were honored July 17 during the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Photo by Brittany App

