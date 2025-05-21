Award-winning Southern country-rock band brings electrifying live show to Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is proud to announce that rising country-rock powerhouse The Red Clay Strays will perform on Monday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will occur in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Tickets for this highly anticipated show will go on sale Friday, May 23, at 10 a.m. exclusively on the fair’s official website, MidStateFair.com

The California Mid-State Fair has partnered with Ticketmaster. Fans can now use their Ticketmaster accounts to purchase tickets. Visit MidStateFair.com, click “Buy Tickets,” and you’ll be directed to the purchasing page.

Ticket Tips:

Sign in to your Ticketmaster account early to speed up your purchase.

Make sure your payment information is current.

Check ticket limits under “More Info” on the event page.

Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, The Red Clay Strays blend Southern rock, soul, and classic country. The band bondedover Lynyrd Skynyrd riffs and cut their teeth on sticky barroom floors, before rising to national acclaim with their self-released debut “Moment of Truth” and viral hit “Wondering Why,” earning them the 2024 Americana “Emerging Artist of the Year” title. Signing with RCA Records, they teamed with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb for “Made by These Moments,” which debuted in the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums Chart, and led to performances on “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and “CBS Saturday Morning,” plus wins and nominations from the CMAs and Billboard Music Awards. Their electrifying live show has sold out venues including the Ryman Auditorium and Red Rocks, with 2024 festival stops at Bonnaroo, Under The Big Sky, and a three-night hometown run at The Wharf in Alabama.

Don’t miss your chance to catch one of the buzziest bands in the land — The Red Clay Strays — live at the California Mid-State Fair.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, with this year’s theme “Off To The Races!”

Feature Image: The Red Clay Strays, with their blend of Southern rock, soul, and classic country, are the latest act to be booked for the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Contributed Photo

