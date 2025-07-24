Amelia Olivo and Morgan Ruiz named Princesses; Neelan Adams earns Miss Congeniality

PASO ROBLES — The 79th annual California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) started out strong on Wednesday, July 16. With traffic backed up all the way into Atascadero, the community gathered for the annual ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:45 p.m. followed by free carnival rides for opening night and of the crowning of the 2025 Miss California Mid-State Fair. The night closed with a sold-out Jon Pardi concert on the Grandstand Arena.

The spotlight was on nine talented young women on Wednesday night as the 2025 Miss California Mid‑State Fair Queen and Court were crowned in front of an enthusiastic audience on the Frontier Stage.

Eighteen‑year‑old Skye Davis of Paso Robles was crowned this year’s Miss California Mid‑State Fair Queen, earning top honors for her outstanding talent, community involvement, and inspiring Fair proposal. Davis, who will be attending UC Berkeley in the fall, impressed the judges with her archery performance set to music and her proposal titled “Kindness Corner,” a wellness‑focused space designed to support the emotional well‑being of Fair visitors.

advertisement

Davis, who graduated from Templeton High School (THS) in June, tells Paso Robles Press that while participating in the pageant wasn’t something she expected herself to do, she is beyond happy that she did, “It has definitely been something new. I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never really seen myself as a girl who would voluntarily do a pageant, but I’m just so glad that I did because it has been such a great, fun, new experience.”

Growing up going to the CMSF, Davis says she was always excited to see the pageant girls. With encouragement from her dad, this year felt like the right timing for her to put her hat in the ring before she heads off to college in the fall.

“The queen is such an amazing title. It’s got a lot of responsibility, of course, but you get to represent the fair for a whole year. And it goes beyond just the two weeks of being on the fairgrounds. I’m representing this community as a whole, and it’s just such an honor,” says Davis.

For her talent, Davis showcased her archery skills, a skill she has been honing with her dad since she was young. While attending THS, Davis was named Scholar Athlete of the Year, having been on the basketball, volleyball and track and field teams. This fall she plans to attend UC Berkley.

Davis encourages anyone interested in participating in the pageant to go for it, “I think any girl in the right age range, and if they can qualify for this, and if they’ve got the time to absolutely do this pageant. It is such a great experience for any young girl. It builds confidence. You get to meet girls and genuinely create a sisterhood. Because this year, I had some of the best people that I got to meet and become friends with.”

Joining Davis on the 2025 Queen’s Court are two outstanding young women. Amelia Olivo, 18, of Paso Robles, was named First Runner‑Up Princess. A recent Paso Robles High School graduate, Olivo showcased her musical talents with a lively alto saxophone performance of “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. Her proposal, “Peace of Mind, One Child at a Time,” offers resources to help parents and guardians in the event they are separated from their children during the Fair.

Morgan Ruiz, 18, of Atascadero, earned the title of Second Runner‑Up Princess. A Cuesta College sophomore this fall, Ruiz wowed the crowd by demonstrating her skill in MIG welding and presented her idea “Honoring Our Heroes, Celebrating Service and Sacrifice,” which aims to recognize and pay tribute to veterans of San Luis Obispo County.

Also honored during the evening was Emily Joy McNeal of Paso Robles, who received the Miss Congeniality award. Adams, a licensed cosmetologist and Cuesta College sophomore, charmed fellow contestants and attendees with her positivity and poise. Her proposal, “The Curious Crayon,” envisions a hands‑on coloring book filled with educational facts about animals found at the Fair.

The 2025 Queen’s Court was selected from a field of nine remarkable contestants, including Neelan Adams, Estrella Berrelleza, Ashlyn Daugherty, JoDee Jones, Emily Joy McNeal, and Sydney Jo Zandt, each of whom brought talent, dedication, and enthusiasm to the stage.

Visitors to the California Mid‑State Fair over the next 11 days are encouraged to look out for Queen Skye Davis and her court around the fairgrounds — from the livestock barns to the carnival midway — and join in celebrating their reign. Snap a photo with the Queen and her Princesses, share it on social media, and help cheer on this year’s outstanding representatives of San Luis Obispo County.

Feature Image: Paso Robles local Skye Davis crowned as the 2025 Miss California Mid-State Fair on Wednesday, July 16 on the Frontier Stage. Photo by Brittany App

Like this: Like Loading...