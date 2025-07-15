PASO ROBLES — The California Mid‑State Fair has announced that G. Love & Special Sauce will join rock legend David Lee Roth for a high‑energy concert on Tuesday, July 22, at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Known for their signature blend of hip‑hop, blues, funk, and soul, G. Love & Special Sauce rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like Cold Beverage and have since earned a loyal following, multiple albums — including the GRAMMY‑nominated The Juice — and appearances at major festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Paired with Roth’s iconic rock legacy, the evening promises an unforgettable show. Ticket prices range from $50 to $110 and are available now at MidStateFair.com

advertisement

Like this: Like Loading...