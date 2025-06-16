PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair invites the community to honor San Luis Obispo County’s agricultural leaders during Cattlemen & Farmers Day on Thursday, July 17. This tradition celebrates the hardworking Cattlemen, CattleWomen, Farmers, and Vintners who help sustain California’s food and wine industries.

The day begins with Junior Gymkhana at 8:30 a.m. and continues with events like Commercial Cattle Pens Judging and the Industrial Arts Awards & Auction. Festivities heat up in the evening with a Social Hour at 4 p.m., a BBQ Steak Dinner at 5 p.m., and Award Presentations at 6 p.m. Live music by Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band starts at 7 p.m., followed by concerts featuring Jon Pardi in the Grandstand Arena (7:30 p.m.) and Stephen Pearcy on the Frontier Stage (8 p.m.).

Dinner tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door (if available), and fair admission tickets are $8 pre-sale.

To purchase, visit MidStateFair.com and look for “Cattlemen & Farmers Day” under “Buy Tickets.”

This year’s fair runs July 16–27 with the theme “Off to the Races!” and is supported by sponsors including Ag West, Justin Winery, Farm Supply Co., and more.

Feature Image by Brittany App

