PASO ROBLES — The 79th annual California Mid-State Fair wrapped up a successful 12-day run from July 16–27, drawing an estimated 366,216 guests, a 6.5% increase over 2024. Despite unseasonably cool weather, fairgoers enjoyed livestock auctions, concerts, rodeos, carnival rides, and classic fair food.

The Michelob Ultra Concert Series brought in 83,000 attendees, while carnival revenue totaled over $1.69 million, slightly below last year’s numbers. Food and beverage vendors reported over $3.3 million in non-alcoholic sales, matching 2024 figures.

Highlights included a sold-out Cattlemen & Farmers Day BBQ, Gold Medal Wine Tasting, and Mixology Contest. More than 100 sponsors contributed over $1.3 million, and Friends of the Fair volunteers donated 2,715 hours of service.

Preliminary auction results show over $3.1 million raised through livestock sales and $234,900 from the Industrial Arts Auction, showcasing the skills and dedication of local 4-H and FFA youth.

All figures are preliminary and subject to final verification. For updates, visit midstatefair.com

Feature Image by Brittany App

