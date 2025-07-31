Week of concerts, rodeo thrills, youth auctions, and monster trucks wraps up a successful 2025 CMSF in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — The final stretch of the 2025 California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) wrapped up with a week packed full of music, livestock, rodeo action, and fan-favorite fair foods — all capped off with a Monster Truck show that marked the fair’s official close on Sunday, July 27.

Country superstar Keith Urban returned to the main stage Thursday night, July 24, and on Friday, July 25, classic rock fans gathered for “An Evening of Music & Wine” with Don Felder, presented by Pacific Premier Bank. Both shows brought large, enthusiastic crowds.

Saturday, July 26, belonged to the cowboys and cowgirls of the 805 Beer Country Rodeo Finals, presented by Hearst. With a sold-out crowd cheering from the stands, riders showed off skill and grit, wrapping up a week of Western sports with a bang. Organizers thanked the community for its strong support of the event.

advertisement

Cody Mora earned the CMSF Country Rodeo All-Around Award, while Josie Pereira took first place in both the Women’s All-Around Award and Reverse Team Roping; Danny Leslie was the High Point Winner across Match Team Roping, Match Calf Branding, and Cut and Rope.

Sunday, July 27, brought the excitement to a roaring close with the Monster Truck Takeover, where revving engines and high-flying stunts entertained fans of all ages. “Such a fun show — thanks to everyone who came out for the last day!” fair officials shared on social media.

In what has become a tradition at the fair, the Paso Robles Police Officers Association (PRPA) purchased its 4th Annual PRPA Fair Animal.

“This all started just four years ago as a small way to give back,” the association shared. “Today, it’s one of our proudest events. From late-night fair shifts to early morning auctions, your support continues to inspire us.”

This year’s PRPA honoree was Charlie Blishak of Templeton 4-H, who received top praise during the auction. “Thank you for standing with us and investing in the future of our local youth,” the PRPA stated.

After a week of hard work showing their animals, FFA and 4-H members auctioned off their livestock.

Mom of Templeton FFA member, Jen Rodman, shared, “What an amazing 2025 Fair! Hadyn had a great week alongside the entire THS FFA crew. We’re so grateful for the incredible support from teachers, friends, and family. A huge thank you to Raminha Construction, Inc. for purchasing her lamb at the auction.”

Below are the 2025 Supreme and Reserve Champions:

Supreme Champions

Market Hog – Maddox Rodgers, Creston 4-H

Market Goat – Holley-Faye Switzer, Rio Rancheros 4-H

Market Lamb – Kendal Power, Atascadero FFA

Market Steer – Ahna Treder, Atascadero FFA

Meat Pen – Alexis Mitchell, Templeton FFA

Reserve Champions

Market Hog – William Hagen, Templeton FFA

Market Goat – Brylee Reich, Santa Lucia 4-H

Market Goat – Madlynn McKee, Atascadero FFA

Market Lamb – Liam Clark, Paso Robles FFA

Market Lamb – Tenley Benyo, Ranchita Canyon 4-H

Market Steer – Adele Orradre, Templeton FFA

Market Steer – Carrigan Sinton, Rio Rancheros 4-H

Meat Pen – Jamie Conlan, Templeton 4-H

The community is able to provide “add-ons” to any livestock animal that was up for auction. Add-ons are open now through Saturday, Aug. 2, and you can participate by visiting cmsfl.fairwire.com/addon.aspx

As the sun set over Paso Robles and the last funnel cake was eaten, the 2025 California Mid-State Fair ended on a high note — celebrating youth, community, and the traditions that make this fair a Central Coast favorite year after year.

Feature Image: A parachutist arrives to kick off the 805 Beer Country Rodeo Finals on Saturday, July 26, during the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Photo by Brittany App

Like this: Like Loading...