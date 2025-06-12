PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has officially unveiled the entertainment lineup for the 805 Beer Frontier Stage, presented by Casey Printing. All performances are included with paid fair admission and begin at 8 p.m., with one special event starting earlier.

The 12-day lineup blends a wide variety of genres, from classic rock and mariachi to country, Christian music, and a Taylor Swift-themed laser show. The fair kicks off on Wednesday, July 16, with the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant at 6 p.m. — an annual tradition that celebrates local youth leadership, community pride, and talent.

The full performance schedule is as follows:

7/16 — Miss CMSF Scholarship Pageant (6 p.m.)

7/17 — Stephen Pearcy, frontman of glam-metal legends RATT

7/18 — Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, British Invasion favorites

7/19 — Mariachi Los Camperos, Grammy-winning mariachi ensemble

7/20 — Mason Ramsey, viral country star with a rising career

7/21 — Waylon Wyatt, 18-year-old country-folk breakout artist

7/22 — Jordan Feliz, chart-topping Contemporary Christian singer

7/23 — The Docksiders, Las Vegas-based Yacht Rock tribute band

7/24 — Black Violin, genre-defying classical-meets-hip-hop duo

7/25 — Taylor Shines Laser Spectacular, immersive Taylor Swift tribute

7/26 — Kylie Morgan, rising country star with over 400 million streams

7/27 — Regulo Caro, regional Mexican artist known for genre fusion

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 16–27 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Fair hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday through Sunday.

Discounted admission and season passes are available online through July 15 and in person at local Farm Supply stores in June. Discounted carnival wristbands and special offers from ValPak and the fair website will also be available.

Visit MidStateFair.com for tickets, full entertainment details, and daily schedules.

