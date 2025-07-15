PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced it will be offering concertgoers the option to upgrade their evening with the Hospitality Tent add-on, available for all concerts at the Chumash Grandstand Arena during the 2025 Fair.

This exclusive experience offers a comfortable, air-conditioned space with refreshments and private amenities before the show begins. The add-on is $50–$75 per person, depending on the concert, and can be purchased either at the time of your concert ticket purchase at MidStateFair.com or at the Hospitality Tent entrance on the night of the show, while supplies last.

Hospitality Tent Amenities:

Private no-host full bar

Private executive restrooms

Complimentary appetizers and bar snacks

Exclusive Hospitality Tent Wi-Fi access

Air-conditioned comfort

The Hospitality Tent opens approximately one hour prior to showtime, depending on when the Grandstand gates open, and closes about 30 minutes after the main artist takes the stage. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcohol inside the tent, and please note that the concert itself is not broadcast within the tent.

Whether you’re attending a night of rock, pop, or country, the Hospitality Tent is the perfect way to kick off your concert experience in style.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, and this year’s theme is “Off to the Races!” Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for all the latest updates.

Feature Image by Brittany App

