PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair invites the public to its Opening Day Ceremonies on Wednesday, July 16 at 3:45 p.m., officially kicking off the 2025 Fair with this year’s theme: Off to the Races! Held at the Fair’s main entrance, the celebration features a festive rope drop, plus appearances by the 2024 Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant Court and roving Fair entertainers.

Attendees will enjoy live music, bubble machines, a magician, a unicyclist, and free carnival rides all day long — no wristband required.

As a special thank-you, the first 100 guests will receive:

One (1) complimentary Fair admission ticket (valid on any other day of the 2025 Fair)

A bag of kettle corn

An exclusive 2025 CA Mid-State Fair commemorative button

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair is located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles and runs July 16 through July 27, featuring headlining concerts, family entertainment, livestock shows, food competitions, shopping, and more.

This year’s theme is “Off to the Races!” and fairgoers will see the theme on display throughout the fairgrounds, buildings and exhibits, as well as an exhibition in the Ponderosa Pavilion showcasing the days when the Paso Robles Event Center (then known as the SLO County Fairgrounds) hosted horse racing.

Feature Image by Brittany App

