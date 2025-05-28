Meet Venus!

Venus (also known as Wilma) is a four-month-old cattle dog mix with two names and twice the charm! This playful, spunky pup came to us from Kings County Animal Services and is already stealing hearts. She may be a bit underweight, but she’s healthy and quickly filling out with all the love and care she’s getting.

advertisement

CCHDR Pet of the Week: Venus!

Venus is the youngest dog in the rescue, but she keeps up with the big dogs like a pro. She’s crate trained, sleeps through the night, and enjoys pack walks — though she’s still deciding how she feels about the creek. Already spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines, Venus is more than ready to find her forever home. She’s smart, spirited, and full of potential— don’t miss your chance to meet this little dynamo!

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

Like this: Like Loading...