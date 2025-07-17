Meet Hunter!

Hunter is a sweet 1‑year‑old, 30‑lb cattle dog mix starting fresh after life as a stray. Once “Rescue Only” for his leash antics, caring staff helped him improve. Now microchipped, vaccinated, and soon‑to‑be neutered, he’s ready to decompress and show his true, lovable personality!

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

