I hope you marked your calendar for tomorrow night’s special event at the Printery Outdoor Stage here in Atascadero. Of course, I’m referring to “North County Has Talent” presented by the Atascadero Printery Foundation, the nonprofit organization committed to restoring and revitalizing the historic Printery building at 6351 Olmeda Ave. in Atascadero.

This is an all-ages event with singers, dancers, and entertainers of every kind who will be taking the stage, competing for $400 as first place, or $200 as second place in the adult category. First place in the youth category, ages 15 and under, will take home $200, while second place will receive $100.

The show is scheduled for this Friday, August 8, at 6351 Olmeda Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase on site.

Whether you are performing or cheering from the audience, this fun-filled evening is a great way to support the ongoing preservation of the Printery building.

On August 23, the 7th annual Central Coast Cider Festival will once again take place at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero from 4 to 8 p.m. This is a great opportunity to taste a variety of ciders and meet the cider makers. For tickets and information visit centralcoastciderfestival.com

I’m always looking for ways to use the wonderful summer vegetables that are available at the Farmers’ Markets or at the little neighborhood produce stands here in North County. This first recipe uses plum tomatoes, basil leaves, red onion, and pasta to make an appealing salad or main course.

No-Cook Plum Tomato Sauce with Pasta

Ingredients:

1 pound pasta (your favorite), cooked as directed on package

8 chopped plum tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

1/2 cup Italian Reduced Fat Dressing (your favorite)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan or Romano Cheese (good quality)

Directions: Cook pasta as directed on the package, then drain and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, basil, red onion, dressing, and cheese. Add the drained pasta and toss to coat. Makes 8 servings.

Pesto Presto

Ingredients:

3 cups washed and dried fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup Kraft Zesty Italian Dressing

1/4 cup Kraft 100% Grated Parmesan Cheese

Directions: Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender container. Cover and process until well blended. Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Makes 5 servings of 2 tablespoons each.

Note: This pesto can accompany many different dishes. For instance, toss it with hot cooked pasta, grilled vegetables, or cooked fresh green beans. Stir into hot cooked Minute Rice or spread on toasted French bread rounds, then sprinkle with dried plum tomatoes, finely chopped red onion, and ripe olive slices. The possibilities are endless.

Freezing Tip: Pour prepared pesto into ice cube trays and freeze until firm. Pop the frozen pesto cubes out of the trays and place them in freezer-weight sealable plastic bags. Store in the freezer until ready to use. Thaw in the refrigerator before using. One cube equals one serving.

Pesto Crostini with Tiny Tomatoes

Directions: Prepare Pesto Presto as directed above. Spread 2 teaspoons of cream cheese spread and 2 teaspoons of the pesto mixture onto each of 48 toasted baguette slices (1/4-inch thick). Sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon of grated Parmesan cheese, then top with a tiny cherry tomato. Cheers!

