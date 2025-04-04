ECHO (El Camino Homeless Organization) invites you to join them for a heartwarming community event dedicated to supporting individuals and families on their journey to stable housing.

Empty Bowls 2025 will take place at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion on April 10, from 11 am to 1 pm. and at Studios On The Park, in Paso Robles, on April 24, from 5 to 7 pm. At each event, guests will enjoy delicious soups crafted by local chefs, take home a beautiful handmade ceramic bowl, and connect with others who share a passion for making a difference.

Tickets can be purchased at echoshelter.org and are $50 per person for Atascadero and $100 for Paso Robles. With limited availability, you are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure your spot. For more information please contact Austin Solheim at Asolheim@echoshelter.org or (805) 538-9877.

ECHO’s mission since 2001 is to empower people in SLO County to make positive change by providing food, shelter, and supportive services. ECHO operates two facilities in Atascadero and Paso Robles with a total bed capacity of 130, including a 60-bed shelter in Atascadero and 70-bed shelter in Paso Robles, and a daily community dinner program, and shower program for individuals and families throughout San Luis Obispo County. For more information, visit the website at echoshelter.org

I have enjoyed serving at Empty Bowls since the beginning of the event. It has given me the opportunity to support the work of Wendy Lewis, President/CEO, and her team, through their mission. So far in 2025, ECHO has helped over 109 individuals and families secure stable housing. It’s events like Empty Bowls that ensures services continue to grow.

According to my “Food Lover’s Companion,” a tartine (tar-teen) is French for a slice of buttered bread, which can be topped with any of various other spreads from jam to cheese, and I recently found this great recipe for a topping.

Whipped Ricotta, Garlic, and Zesty Herb Oil Tartine

Ingredients:

Herb Oil

2 cups herbs of your choice (basil, chives, or dill)

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

Tartine

4 1/2-inch-thick slices sourdough

2 large cloves garlic

2 cups fresh ricotta

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Lemon zest

Sea salt

Directions:

To make the herb oil, create an ice bath by combining 4 cups ice and 4 cups water in a large bowl and set aside. Fill a medium saucepan with water, bring to a boil and add the herbs. Blanch for 20 seconds. They will start to wilt and darken in color. Use a slotted spoon to remove the herbs and quickly transfer to the ice bath, then remove from the ice bath and squeeze out as much water as possible by wrapping in a cloth or paper towel. Combine the herbs and grapeseed oil in a blender and process until dark green in color. Using a fine mesh strainer, strain the oil in a jar and store in a refrigerator until ready to use, or within 3 days.

To make the tartine, toast the sourdough in a toaster, or under a broiler. Rub a raw garlic clove into the bread to release the aroma. Whip the ricotta in a blender or food processor with a drizzle of olive oil to make it extra fluffy and smooth. Once smooth and a desired texture, add the whipped ricotta to a pastry bag and pipe onto the toasted sourdough. Top the sourdough with the herb oil and garnish with lemon zest, sea salt and extra herbs if desired. Repeat with remaining slices and serve.

For another topping, whip 4 ounces of goat cheese with 1 tablespoon butter, adding a splash of whole milk if needed to lighten the consistency. Spread on toasted slices of sourdough or brown bread and drizzle with your favorite honey, or pieces of honeycomb. Cheers!

