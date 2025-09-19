By Pastor Gabe Abdelaziz

Everybody likes a good party, but very few want to be challenged, especially to learn. Learning is just too difficult and too demanding. So many just want easy living and an easy life. Many say, “I don’t like to be challenged.” However, it is the discipline of the challenge that will make you strong enough to win your battles.

advertisement

I challenge you to open “cans” in your life. Your miracles come in “cans”. Philippians 4:13 says, “I CAN do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

People want to live by emotion and therefore don’t have time for devotion. I want to pull you further into the reality of your joy and peace. You are on the edge of supernatural breakthrough. God’s Spirit wants to surge throughout your body and life. I want you to be aware that you are a child of God. His creative juices are looking to flow through you. Most people have not yet tapped into their true potential. God has put His faith into the heart of every man (Romans 12:3). Faith will crash into your wall of fear

We must place value on what we have. You are extremely valuable. What value do you place on your life, on your purpose, on the call of God on your life? Value is determined by what you are carrying. When you must carry your own water, you will begin to value every drop. When you must carry your own pain, you will begin to value someone else’s pain. When you must deal with your own forgiveness, you will begin to be able to forgive others.

Learn to place value on the important things.

Value This Time that You are in. Time does not belong to us. Time is a commodity that God has loaned to every person. Time must be used and not abused. It is an incredible gift that must not be squandered. Human time is limited, but divine “time” is eternal. We must place value on each moment. A moment is gone in an instant and it will never return. But we can get a return on the moments we invest.

Value His Talents in You. You possess some incredible gifts. You are unique. There is no one else like you. Your dreams are your dreams. When you recognize time as your availability, you will then see your divine ability. Satan will attempt to magnify our disabilities. Greatness is in you. You can do all things through Christ.

Value His Word in You. His Word is absolute truth. It does not change and will not waver. Some say, “God said it, I believe it, and that settles it.” However, whether I believe it or not, that settles it. His Word will never return empty.

You say, “I can’t figure it out.”

He says “I can direct your steps.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)

You say, “I’m too tired.”

He says, “I can give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28-30)

You say, “It’s impossible.”

He says, “I can make it possible.” (Luke 18:27)

You say, “I can’t manage.”

He says, “I can supply all your needs.” (Philippians 4:19)

YOUR MIRACLES COME IN CANS!

Pastor Gabe Abdelaziz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at alphabeth@tcsn.net

Like this: Like Loading...