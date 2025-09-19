I never cease to be amazed with the way North County comes together when individuals, families, and businesses need emotional and/or financial support after a tragedy. Right now, of course, I’m thinking of the Jermin family and their loss of the historic Feed and Grain building in Templeton, which was destroyed by a devastating fire.

Well, it seems that some special folks are organizing a “fundraiser” to end all fundraisers. First, on Friday, September 19, there will be a “farm to table” dinner called “One Town, One Table.” The chef-prepared, family-style meal will include dessert by Pacific Harvest, a selection of local beer, plus wine, including Barrelhouse Brewing, J. Dusi, McPrice Myers, La Venture, and more.

On Sunday, September 21, a section of Main Street in downtown Templeton will be blocked off for a “Grain Revival” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, a classic car show, BBQ, live and silent auctions, and even a Kid-Area with activities for them.

For more information send a note to TFGfundraiser@sloponderosa.com

The organizers are saying, “Join us for an unforgettable evening at the historic Templeton Feed and Grain, as we come together to celebrate our incredible community, delicious food and drink, and a great cause. All proceeds are tax-deductible under Ponderosa, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization Federal Tax ID #93-1644998 and directly benefit the Jermin family and the Templeton Feed and Grain restoration efforts, helping preserve this iconic piece of our town’s history for generations to come.

I wouldn’t be living up to my tradition of mentioning our artist son, Dave Butz, in my column, if I didn’t tell you that he is the “the featured artist in the windows at Studios on the Park, in Paso Robles on Pine Street, for this month. Cruise by, take a look, and you are sure to enjoy his work. This summer he garnered several awards at shows around the state. I’m one proud mama!

He will be participating in Open Studios again this year and I will have more on that in another issue.

​Still wondering what to do with all that zucchini in your garden? The recipe this week will help you wind down by making refrigerator pickles. They are not the usual cucumber pickles, but zucchini and yellow squash pickles. I found this recipe years ago and have experimented by using other vegetables.

Here’s the original recipe and then I will give you my version.

Refrigerator Pickles

Ingredients:

3 sliced, peeled cucumbers

3 cups sliced, peeled yellow summer squash

2 cups chopped sweet onions

One and one-half cups white vinegar

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon mustard seed

Directions:

Place cucumbers, squash and onions in a large bowl; set aside. In a small saucepan combine remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Cook and stir just until sugar is dissolved. Pour over cucumber mixture; cool. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Serve with slotted spoon. Yield:6 cups

​Note these other ideas, using the basis liquid and seasoning part of the recipe. Instead of cucumbers use 3 cups of zucchini slices, 1 cup of sweet onion, thinly sliced, 1 cup of sweet mini peppers cut in thin rings, along with 3 cups of sliced yellow summer squash. Always add at least a tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped fine. I like white balsamic vinegar instead of just the white.

Follow recipe directions from here.

Put vegetable mixture in an air tight container and marinate in refrigerator for at least 4 hours.

I do not use the canning process so these pickles are refrigerated for 3-4 weeks, if they last that long! Delicious on sandwiches or throw in cherry tomatoes and serve as a side dish or salad.

Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at bbutz1@outlook.com

