​Now is a good time to remember Coats for Kids (and adults). Our distribution is scheduled for December 13 at the Paso Robles Event Center. More details on that to follow. But, for now, please check your closets for those gently-used coats, jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts you are not wearing and donate them to CFK. To do that, just drop them off at one of our participating cleaners — Plaza Cleaners in Paso Robles and Atascadero, or Fashion Cleaners in Atascadero. These generous businesses will refresh the items, free of charge, and one of our CFK team members will pick them up.

I know it’s hard to think of “cold weather” right now, but it will happen, and we will need those warm items for North County families who need our help. Thank you.

​My friend, Diane Schneider, recently shared this recipe with me. It is called “Tortilla de Patatas” or Spanish Tortilla, which is an easy and authentic Spanish omelet that combines egg, potato, onion, olive oil, and salt in what she claims is the best Spanish tortilla you’ll ever try.

Now, don’t be confused, the recipe does not call for Mexico’s tortillas as we know them. According to my Food Lover’s Companion,”in Spain, the word tortilla refers to a thin omelet, the traditional version of which contains potatoes and Spanish onions. Other ingredients that may be used include ham, chorizo, and peppers.”

Spanish Tortilla

Ingredients:

2 pounds waxy potatoes such as Yukon Gold or red

Salt to taste

8 large eggs at room temperature

1 large white onion

Extra virgin olive oil for frying

​

Directions:

Peel potatoes and rinse under cold water. Slice very thinly using a sharp knife or mandoline. Pat slices dry with paper towels and put into a large bowl; sprinkle with salt and mix well. Heat a 1/2 inch of high quality extra virgin oil in a large frying pan over medium low heat. When oil is hot, add potatoes and add more oil if necessary until all slices are covered. Cook potatoes on low heat for 20 minutes. They may break down a little; this is okay. While potatoes are cooking, beat eggs in a large bowl and season with some salt. Slice onion very thinly and fry in oil over medium heat in a separate pan until it begins to caramelize, about 10-20 minutes. Add a splash of water now and then to deglaze and prevent burning. Drain off any excess oil and add it to the egg mixture. Once potatoes have fried for 20 minutes, remove them with a skimmer into a colander and allow them to cool and drain for at least 5 minutes. Once potatoes have cooled, add them and the onions to the egg mixture and stir well. Let egg mixture sit for about 15-20 minutes. Pour out frying oil in frying pan and place pan over medium-low heat. Pour in egg mixture and cook for about 6-8 minutes, making sure heat is low enough that the tortilla will not cook too quickly and be rubbery. Run a rubber spatula along the edges to make sure the tortilla isn’t sticking. To flip the tortilla, take a large plate and put it over the pan and flip quickly. Some uncooked egg mixture will likely slip out, but that’s okay. Slide the tortilla back into the pan and cook the other side, and cook for another 6-8 minutes. Slide the tortilla out of the pan onto a serving plate and let cool a little before slicing and serving.

Notes:

Because the potatoes absorb a lot of oil, choose one that is good quality and has an excellent flavor. If this is the first time making a tortilla cook two smaller ones to make it easier to flip. Serve with toppings of diced fresh tomatoes, avocado slices, sliced ripe olives, or your favorite shredded cheese.

Cheers!

Like this: Like Loading...