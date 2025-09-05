Owning a business is one of the most rewarding journeys a person can take, but it is not without its challenges. Anyone who has walked this path knows it can feel overwhelming and, at times, very lonely. Business owners carry a unique weight — the responsibility of making decisions, providing for employees and their families, and showing up every single day with energy, creativity, and resilience, even when life feels heavy. There are moments of great joy, moments of exhaustion, and always a sense of deep responsibility for something bigger than yourself.

Last year, my husband stepped away from our publishing business to begin a new adventure. While I could not be prouder of him, the transition has reminded me how closely business and family life intertwine. Raising a family while building a company has never been easy, but I look back on those early years with gratitude. Our boys spent their preschool and elementary years at Children’s House Montessori, a school that shaped not only their education but also aligned with our family’s values. The teachers and families we met there became part of our community. They were a source of encouragement and support during the busiest seasons of parenting and running a business. To this day, I carry with me a deep appreciation for the kindness and dedication of the people we met there.

Today, as I reflect on where we are, I am reminded that publishing is not a solo endeavor — it truly takes a team. I am incredibly thankful for the people who work alongside me every day: writers, editors, designers, photographers, salespeople, and staff who each play a vital role in keeping this publication alive and meaningful. Their dedication humbles me daily. As a business owner, I have come to understand that leadership is not simply about steering the ship or making tough decisions. It is about honoring the trust that people place in you when they commit their time, talents, and energy toward a shared mission. I feel that responsibility deeply, and I am so grateful for this team’s unwavering commitment not just to the company, but to the community we serve.

advertisement

Living and working in a small town magnifies this sense of responsibility. Here, your neighbors are also your readers, your customers, and often your friends. Every story we publish, every event we support, and every business we highlight becomes part of the fabric that binds us together. It is a privilege to tell the stories of this community, and it is also a responsibility we take seriously.

Speaking of stories, if you didn’t read Rolfe Nelson’s letter last week about Charles Paddock Zoo, I encourage you to do so. This week, we are publishing a response from Angela Cisneros, President of Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo. She shares that they are not in support of his request and are also seeking to change the board’s name. This ongoing conversation is exactly why we provide space in our pages for letters to the editor—because community dialogue matters.

Business will always have its ups and downs, but I would not trade the life we have built here for anything. To raise a family, grow a company, and be part of a small-town community that lifts one another up is a gift I hold close to my heart.

Like this: Like Loading...