We moved again! But don’t worry — we didn’t go far. You can now find us back upstairs at 5060 El Camino Real. While we had big plans for our new space at 5850, those plans are still in the works—more to come on that.

As we prepared this week’s paper, we were notified that the Heritage deodar cedar in Sunken Gardens was removed. Estimated to be about 100 years old, the tree had sadly deteriorated and become a safety risk. It was the companion tree to the one removed in 2017, and the city plans to plant a new cedar in its place. We’ll have a full article next week.

Also next week, look for our follow-up article on the recent renaming of the Charles Paddock Zoo. Many of you reached out after I mentioned it in last week’s letter — thank you for your input. Your voices matter.

The Mid-State Fair is underway, and the weather has been surprisingly cool — but it hasn’t dampened the fun. If you attend, please send us your photos — we love sharing community moments.

We continue to cover the devastating aftermath of the Templeton Feed and Grain fire. The community support for Rick, Stacey, and their family has been heartwarming. Now that the juveniles involved have been identified, there are conversations around consequences. But honestly, no punishment seems to measure up to the depth of loss suffered.

As a newspaper publisher, I know not everyone appreciates what we do. I’ve been told “journalists get everything wrong” — and to that, I say: we work hard to get it right. Our team upholds a high standard of accuracy and integrity. Even when others use our headlines or photos word for word without credit, we keep going.

We’re here, we’re local, and we’re committed — for years to come.

