Thomas Jefferson once said, “Were it left to me to decide if we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” His words, though written centuries ago, still ring true today. Newspapers are more than ink on paper; they are the voice of the people, the watchdogs of government, and the chroniclers of community life.

Last week, I shared some thoughts about the state of our printed newspaper. Paso Robles Press has been serving our community since 1889, and The Atascadero News since 1913. Both are deeply rooted in the identity of North County, carrying the weight of history and the trust of generations. Since our family acquired the papers in August 2019, we have worked tirelessly to preserve and strengthen them.

When Nic and I took ownership, the papers were losing more than $250,000 a year. In just three months, with the support of our incredible team and advertisers, we turned them around and made them profitable again. We connected the newspapers with our magazines, building a stronger network of local storytelling. Then, like so many others, we were hit hard in March 2020. The pandemic brought our momentum to a sudden halt, and since then, we’ve carried the financial burden of keeping the papers in print—not because it was easy, but because it mattered.

Over the past few years, I’ve been asked if we would ever merge our two papers. While it might appear practical on the surface, the decision is much more than that. The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press each carry their own legacies. They are not just mastheads; they are reflections of their communities, distinct yet equally vital. Preserving both is about honoring that heritage.

Continuing to print also means sustaining jobs—printers, postal workers, delivery drivers, and more—whose livelihoods are tied to this industry. That responsibility is not one I take lightly. Still, we have reached a turning point. While we have always operated as a daily online and weekly in print, the shift toward digital-only may soon be inevitable.

I remain deeply grateful to our advertisers, subscribers, readers, and community supporters. Every subscription, every ad has inspired us to keep publishing all these years. In Atascadero alone, several residents have already reached out to offer their help in ensuring this mission continues. That kind of commitment proves one thing: while social media chatter may suggest otherwise, true community support is alive and strong. We will keep you informed on what comes next. One point I want to make absolutely clear: our monthly magazines will continue to be printed. They are both well established, and their future in print is secure.

As we move forward, we remain steadfast in holding local governments accountable. Transparency and accountability are at the heart of why newspapers matter. Currently, I am working on a follow-up to the Charles Paddock Zoo name change, a decision made behind closed doors without the community’s input. These are the kinds of stories that underscore why local newspapers are essential—we are here to ask questions, to dig deeper, and to stand up for the people we serve.

We love our communities, we love our stories, and we will continue telling them.

Let me know your thoughts. Email me at hayley@13stars.media

