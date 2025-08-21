TEMPLETON — Just over halfway through the year, Templeton Glass and its customers have already contributed more than $2,000 to Habitat for Humanity SLO County, helping to make a meaningful impact by building stronger communities right in their own backyard on the Central Coast.

At the start of 2025, Templeton Glass committed to contributing $5 to Habitat SLO for every window they install this year. With a year-end goal of $4,000, this commitment is sure to make a significant difference locally.

“For us, installing windows isn’t just about the glass — it’s about the lives and homes they’re part of,” said Kelly Flannagan, owner of Templeton Glass. “Supporting Habitat for Humanity SLO allows us to make our work even more meaningful by giving back to the community we care so deeply about. This initiative is important to me personally, and to our whole team, because it connects the work we do every day with the larger goal of helping local families build safe, lasting homes.”

Representatives from Habitat for Humanity also expressed gratitude for the partnership.

“Templeton Glass has been an incredible partner to Habitat for Humanity SLO County,” said Dawn Smith, Director of development. “Their generosity goes beyond financial support — they’ve rolled up their sleeves in our ReStores, helped build a playhouse, and sponsored events like Build With Us and Home Sweet Home. We’re inspired not only by their fundraising commitment but also by their willingness to give their time and energy. Templeton Glass truly shows what it means for a local business to strengthen community, and we are so grateful for their dedication to helping families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.”

Templeton Glass is proud to know that every window installation completed this year has contributed directly to Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Customers can feel confident that when they choose Templeton Glass — they’re not only improving their homes and businesses but also helping to strengthen the community right here on the Central Coast.

Feature Image: Templeton Glass team at a recent Habitat for Humanity beer event benefiting the nonprofit. Photo courtesy of Templeton Glass

