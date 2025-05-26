PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles’ newest chiropractic clinic, Performative Health Chiropractic, is officially open and inviting the community to experience a fresh, movement-focused approach to healing and wellness. Founded by Dr. Peyton Hayley, the clinic is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 5 at 4 p.m., welcoming neighbors, fellow business owners, and anyone curious about natural pain relief.

At Performative Health, they are focused on helping people move better, feel better, and live pain-free. Wehey combine personalized chiropractic care with spinal traction and home rehab exercises to supportlong-termm result,s not just temporary relief.

The clinic offers care for a wide range of conditions, including back and neck pain, sports injuries, and chronic issues. What makes Performative Health unique is its three step treatment system designed to improve spinal health, mobility, and patient independence without relying on insurance.

About Performative Health Chiropractic provides softwave therapy that uses acoustic energy waves to activate the body’s natural healing. Its safe, doesn’t require surgery, drugs, or needles. The benefits include effective pain relief, accelerated healing, and is effective for chronic pain, sports injuries, and musculoskeletal issues. Helps injuries such as chronic musculoskeletal pain, tendinitis, plantar fasciitis, and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Performative Health Chiropractic is located at 104 Gateway Center Dr. STE A, Paso Robles from 4 to 6 p.m.

About Performative Health Chiropractic

Performative Health Chiropractic, located in Paso Robles, provides modern, effective chiropractic care tailored to each patient’s needs. Led by Dr. Peyton, the clinic is dedicated to bringing personalized, cutting-edge chiropractic care to Paso Robles.

