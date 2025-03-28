Chamber of Commerce and Wine Country Alliance partner to enhance business support and tourism with a grand opening event on April 9

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce has announced the grand opening of the new Paso Robles Visitor Center and shared office space, in partnership with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA). Located at 1314 Spring Street in downtown Paso Robles, the new facility will serve as a hub for business support, tourism information, and community collaboration.

The Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the entire community is invited to attend and explore the new space.

By bringing the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance under one roof, this collaboration aims to enhance services for local businesses, strengthen support for the region’s growing tourism industry, and provide a welcoming space for visitors seeking to experience Paso Robles.

advertisement

“This shared office space allows for greater efficiency while strengthening efforts to support local businesses and the overall economic vitality of Paso Robles,” said Gina Fitzpatrick, President & CEO of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce. “By housing the Chamber and the PRWCA together, the needs of members can be better served, valuable resources can be provided, and the visitor experience can be enhanced—all contributing to a thriving local economy.”

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, which now operates from the new space, plays a vital role in promoting the region’s renowned wine industry. “Paso Robles Wine Country is a major driver of the local economy,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “By partnering with the Chamber on the Visitor Center, a space has been created where both visitors and locals can connect with wineries and experience the best of Paso Robles.”

RSVP at: pasowine.com/prwca_event/new-prwca-office-grand-opening

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...