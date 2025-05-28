Ten-month program honors 13 rising leaders committed to shaping the future of San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES — Leadership North County proudly announces the graduation of Class #6, marking the culmination of a transformative 10-month leadership development journey. This milestone celebrates the dedication of 13 emerging leaders committed to making a positive impact across San Luis Obispo County.

Leadership North County offers a comprehensive program that immerses participants in key aspects of the region, such as agriculture, arts + culture, government, education, and health and human services.

“I initially joined Leadership North County to seek growth in my employment, but the benefit I got from it was that what I learned not only benefited my employment but also my personal life,” said Class #6 graduate Hannah Kiss. “I think one of the greatest things I learned is to seek continual improvement.”

The Class of 2025 engaged in monthly workshops in the form of onsite discovery tours, each focusing on regional issues and industries, and participated in a weekend-long kick-off retreat. Through immersive curriculum, mentorship, and discussions, students developed their personal leadership styles and collaborated with experienced community leaders.

Employers have noted significant benefits from sponsoring participants in the program. In a recent survey from leadership programs throughout the state, 93% of employers who sponsored participants observed improved leadership skills in their employees, and 97% felt the investment in the program was worthwhile to their organization.

Applications for the 2025–26 cohort are now open, with the application deadline set for July 20. Interested individuals who live or work in Northern San Luis Obispo County and are over the age of 21 are encouraged to apply.

Now entering its seventh year, Leadership North County is where future leaders are forged. Leadership North County cultivates, inspires, connects, and empowers current and aspiring community leaders to drive meaningful change across Northern San Luis Obispo County.

For more information or to apply, please visit leadershipnorthcounty.com or contact Gina Fitzpatrick at info@leadershipnorthcounty.com to learn more.

