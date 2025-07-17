Over 130-room boutique hotel offers new lodging in Templeton

TEMPLETON — The Cambria Hotel Templeton–Paso Robles, franchised by Choice Hotels International, has officially opened its doors in California’s Central Coast region. Locally owned by the Filipponi family — longtime Paso Robles ranchers and winegrowers — in partnership with the principals of Pacific Templeton, the 132-room boutique-style property offers travelers a new lodging option in the heart of wine country.

Following a soft opening in late June, the hotel is now fully operational and welcomes both leisure and business travelers. Its location provides convenient access to the area’s award‑winning wineries, historic downtowns, and scenic coastal attractions. Designed with sustainability in mind, the property features solar panels and 12 electric vehicle charging stations available at no cost to guests.

Managed by Pacifica Hotels, Cambria Hotel Templeton offers a range of amenities, including the Iron Horse restaurant and bar featuring locally sourced cuisine and regional wines, a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, an outdoor bar with firepits, flexible meeting and event spaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Templeton and bring the Cambria experience to this vibrant and rapidly growing destination,” said Scott Roby, President of Pacifica Hotels. “This new hotel is designed for travelers who seek authentic local experiences at a great price without compromising on premium amenities and comfort.”

The property is located at 1000 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, just minutes from Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, and within a short drive of more than 200 wineries, craft breweries, and popular coastal routes. Special grand opening rates and packages are available throughout the month.

