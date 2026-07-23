Robert (Bob) Tullock passed on July 10, 2026, at the age of 85 in Decatur, Georgia. Bob was born in Atascadero Hospital on October 3, 1940, to Bob and Margaret (Kight) Tullock of Bryson-Hesperia, California. Bob, his parents, and his two sisters (Dottie and Karen) moved to 601 Hawley in Templeton in 1941. Bob attended Templeton schools and worked for Tom Jermin and Albers Feed before enrolling in college at Taft Jr. College in the fall of 1961. Bob married the love of his life, Janet (Brown) Tullock, in the summer of 1962 and transferred to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Bob completed college while simultaneously working for Campbell’s Refrigeration and having his first two daughters, Judie and Peggy. After graduating from Cal Poly in 1967, Bob attended graduate school at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN, completing a PhD in Soil Chemistry in 1972, just after welcoming their third daughter, Terri.

Bob completed postdocs at the University of California, Riverside, Purdue University, and Oregon State University before starting a tenure-track professor position at Cal Poly, Pomona in the fall of 1976. Bob became chair of the Plant and Soil Science Department at Cal Poly, Pomona, in the summer of 1980. He also worked part-time at Disneyland, driving the Clydesdales on the horse-drawn streetcars on Main Street, USA. In addition to his love of teaching college students, Bob enjoyed sharing his technical skills and knowledge internationally, including his work in the Republic of Liberia in 1981 to assist the Liberian government with a plan to establish a Polytechnic University serving West Africa and his work from 1984-1987 in the Yemen Arab Republic, leading a horticultural training and improvement project. The entire family was deeply impacted by their overseas adventures, and Bob particularly enjoyed having his parents visit Yemen in the spring of 1987.

Bob loved family, flying his Piper Pacer, and driving motor vehicles of any kind, including antique cars, motorcycles, and tractors. He valued the history and traditions of Templeton and Paso Robles. Even when Bob lived outside of North County, he frequently visited, enjoying his family, reunions with Templeton’s class of ’58, and Pioneer Day. A highlight for Bob as a pilot was taking the journey to Oshkosh in his Piper Pacer with his father-in-law, the late Joe C. Brown.

In the spring of 1994, Bob and Janet built their retirement home just north of Paso Robles on property that had been homesteaded by Janet’s great-great-grandparents in 1862. Bob retired from Cal Poly Pomona in 1997, having earned the distinction of professor emeritus. In Paso, he put his agricultural knowledge to use by creating a large orchard in his backyard with apples, peaches, plums, pluots, pistachios, apricots, and figs. The grandchildren always knew fruit was just a short walk out the back door at Papa’s house. Bob also continued to do a small amount of blacksmithing, and he became active in a number of community organizations including the Rare Fruit Growers, Central Coast Model A Club, the Early Ford V8 Club, the Model T Club, the Paso Robles Area Historical Society, the Friends of the Adobes, the Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display where he served as a docent, the Paso Robles Pioneer museum where he also served as a docent, the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee, and the Templeton Historical Museum Society. Bob was also ordained (online) and officiated three weddings because he believed so deeply in love and marriage. Bob was honored to be selected as the Marshal of the Pioneer Day Parade in 2018. He loved taking part in the Pioneer Day activities, and he was excited to show up with a top hat and his Model T on the day of the parade, with his family and friends cheering him all the way.

Bob prioritized gathering with his children and grandchildren at the Paso Robles farm and family holidays on the East Coast. His grandchildren have many long-lasting memories, including Bob teaching them how to ride motorcycles, drive a Model T, and boogie board in the Pacific Ocean. Bob and Janet moved to Decatur, GA, in May 2025 to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife, Janet, their daughter Judie (Brent) McNett of Harrisonburg, VA, their daughter Peggy (Tony) Honein of Decatur, GA, their daughter Terri (Daniel) Rosenberg of Lebanon, PA, their grandchildren: Christian Honein of Decatur, GA, Jennifer Honein of Decatur, GA, Joel McNett of Chicago, IL, Alice McNett of Chicago, IL, Sophia Rosenberg of New London, CT, Grace Rosenberg of Pittsburgh, PA, and Annika of Lebanon, PA, his sister, Dottie Reed of Las Vegas, NV, brother-in-law Glen Lewis of St. George, UT, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Lewis.

Bob treasured both his family and friends, and the family wants to express their utmost gratitude to the most special of these friends who supported Bob and Janet every step of the way, both living in Paso Robles and packing up to move to Georgia. You know who you are, and we will never forget the hours and the kindness that you have shown us.

A celebration of life honoring Bob is planned for Friday, October 2, 2026, from 10 am to 1 pm at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, Thomson Hall, 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, California. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any memorial contributions be considered for the Templeton Historical Museum Society, the Paso Robles Area Historical Society, the Estrella Warbirds Museum, or the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum.